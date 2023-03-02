Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!
NHL

Reports: Oilers acquire F Nick Bjugstad from Coyotes

By
Field Level Media
Feb 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Bjugstad (17) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal in the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.
Image: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Coyotes traded veteran forward Nick Bjugstad to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a third-round draft pick, multiple reports said Thursday.

The Coyotes will also retain 50 percent of Bjugstad's remaining salary, per the reports.

Bjugstad, 30, signed with Arizona on a one-year contract ahead of this season. He is on pace for his most productive statistical season since 2018-19, with 13 goals and 10 assists tallied through 59 games. He also has recorded 119 hits.

In 599 career games spent with the Florida Panthers (2012-18), Pittsburgh Penguins (2018-20), Minnesota Wild (2020-22) and Coyotes, Bjugstad has amassed 260 points (123 goals, 137 assists) and 261 penalty minutes.

The Connor McDavid-led Oilers continued dealing ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline.

Edmonton, which entered Thursday third in the Pacific Division, previously sent Jesse Puljujarvi to the Carolina Hurricanes for forward prospect Patrik Puistola, then acquired defenseman Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators for defenseman Tyson Barrie, forward prospect Reid Schaefer and multiple draft picks.

--Field Level Media

