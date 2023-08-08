Reports: Orioles announcer Kevin Brown removed from broadcasts

Orioles announcer Kevin Brown was removed from broadcasts on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network after commenting on Baltimore's recent struggles against the Tampa Bay Rays, The Athletic and Awful Announcing reported on Monday night

Prior to the Orioles' game against Tampa Bay on July 23, Brown spoke over a graphic on a MASN broadcast that compared Baltimore's win total at Tropicana Field from 2020-22 to its win total this season. The Orioles had only won three games in St. Petersburg, Fla., over the past three years, but already matched that mark in 2023

The graphic also stated that Baltimore had been 0-15-1 in its last 16 series at Tropicana Field

"Here's the clip of Kevin Brown's pregame comments on the Orioles' recent record against the Rays ahead of a series finale on July 23," Awful Announcing said in a tweet that also included a video of Brown's commentary. "Sources tell AA these comments led to Brown's current indefinite suspension from Orioles' broadcasts.

Orioles ownership became upset over the comments, per the reports. Brown hasn't done play-by-play for MASN since July 26

Numerous broadcasters across the major leagues stood up for Brown on Monday, including the New York Yankees' Michael Kay

"If it is true, and I'm going to choose to believe it's true, (Orioles ownership) should be ashamed of themselves," Kay said on the Evening Nightly News with Peter Rosenberg. "If John Angelos, the owner of the Orioles, didn't like that, then he's thin-skinned, he's unreasonable and he should actually get a call from Rob Manfred.

Brown has been a commentator for the Orioles since 2019. He has experience in both TV and radio and also does play-by-play for a handful of college sports on ESPN

