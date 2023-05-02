Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: Packers, QB Jordan Love reach 1-year extension

By
Field Level Media
Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Image: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love agreed to a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday

The extension comes prior to the deadline for teams to exercise the fifth-year option on players taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Packers selected Love with the 26th overall pick to be the backup to Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay was tasked with deciding whether it would commit $20.3 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season or have Love pocket $2.298 million for 2023 with no security beyond that campaign.

Love, 24, was handed the keys to the offense after the Packers traded Rodgers, a four-time MVP in Green Bay, to the New York Jets last week

Love has completed 50 of 83 passes for 606 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 career games.

Prior to the reported deal, Love had been sandwiched in between Seattle's Drew Lock and Indianapolis' Nick Foles on the 2023 NFL quarterback salary cap chart. Love's previous deal represented just one percent of Green Bay's personnel payroll for 2023.

--Field Level Media