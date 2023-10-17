Reports: Packers sign RB James Robinson

The Green Bay Packers picked up free agent running back James Robinson on Tuesday, according to several reports.

The signing comes as Packers lead back Aaron Jones has played in just two of five games this season due to a lingering hamstring injury. Green Bay is coming back from a bye week and will visit the Denver Broncos Sunday.

Robinson, 25, has yet to play in the NFL this season after splitting 2022 between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.

He spent portions of the offseason on the New England Patriots' and New York Giants' rosters but was released by both teams.

Robinson was an undrafted rookie out of Illinois State in 2020 when he racked up 1,070 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns (seven rushing, three receiving) as a rookie with the Jaguars.

He ran for 767 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 while first-round draft pick Travis Etienne missed the season with a Lisfranc injury. But his role was reduced in 2022 when Etienne was healthy, and the Jaguars traded him to the Jets for a sixth-round pick.

Robinson only played in four games for New York and gained 85 yards on 29 carries, adding one receiving touchdown.

—Field Level Media