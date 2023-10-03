Reports: Packers work out RB James Robinson

The Green Bay Packers worked out former Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson on Monday, according to multiple media reports.

Robinson spent parts of his first three NFL seasons with Jacksonville before being traded to the New York Jets in October 2022. He then signed with the New England Patriots in March but was released three months later.

The New York Giants then took a chance on Robinson, who was with them for training camp and the preseason before being released in August.

In 39 career games (32 starts), Robinson has amassed 2,262 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. He also has 91 receptions for 617 yards and five scores.

Robinson was a 1,000-yard rusher with the Jaguars in 2020, his rookie season.

ESPN reported that running back Clint Ratkovich and safety Christian Young were among the others who had workouts for Green Bay on Monday.

The Packers are 2-2 to start the season, and they travel to Las Vegas for a meeting with the Raiders next Monday.

—Field Level Media