Reports: Patriots claim QB Matt Corral off waivers

New England claimed quarterback Matt Corral off waivers from the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network and ESPN reported Thursday, giving the Patriots a second quarterback for their 53-man roster.

The Patriots raised eyebrows before Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline when they let go of both Bailey Zappe — who started two games in 2022 — and rookie Malik Cunningham. Trace McSorley was also released on Monday.

Advertisement

Mac Jones was the only quarterback on the Patriots' initial 53-man roster after Tuesday's deadline. Zappe and Cunningham were re-signed on Wednesday to the team's practice squad.

Coincidentally, the Panthers traded up with the Patriots in 2022 to select Corral in the third round (No. 94 overall). They gave New England a fourth-round pick, which it used to take Zappe, and a 2023 third-rounder.

Advertisement Advertisement

Corral, 24, had a productive career at Ole Miss but suffered a leg injury during his final game, the Sugar Bowl in January 2022. He then missed his entire rookie season with the Panthers due to a Lisfranc injury sustained in a preseason game against the Patriots.

Corral made the Panthers' initial 53-man roster this week as a backup to No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young and veteran Andy Dalton, but Carolina waived him on Wednesday.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media