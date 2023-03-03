Reports: Pens acquiring Dmitry Kulikov, Nick Bonino in separate deals

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are acquiring defenseman Dmitry Kulikov and center Nick Bonino in a pair of trades, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.

Per reports, the Penguins are picking up Kulikov from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Brock McGinn and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Also on Friday, reports had Bonino heading back to Pittsburgh from San Jose in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Sharks flipped the fifth-round pick to a third team to broker the deal.

Kulikov, 32, had 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 61 games this season. The hulking blueliner is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

Kulikov has totaled 213 points (45 goals, 168 assists) in 866 career games with the Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild and Ducks. He was selected by the Panthers with the 14th overall pick of the 2009 NHL Draft.

McGinn, 29, had 16 points (10 goals, six assists) in 60 games this season. He cleared waivers on Wednesday.

McGinn has totaled 144 points (73 goals, 71 assists) in 469 career games with the Carolina Hurricanes and Penguins.

Selected by the Sharks in the sixth round of the 2007 NHL Draft, Bonino was traded to the Ducks, with whom he played five seasons.

After a stint with the Vancouver Canucks, Bonino was a member of the Penguins' 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cup championship teams.

Bonino, 34, returned to the Sharks as a free agent in 2021 with a two-year, $4.1 million deal. He has 10 goals and nine assists in 59 games this season.

He has 353 points (158 goals, 195 assists) in 820 career games with the Sharks, Ducks, Canucks, Penguins, Nashville Predators and Wild.

Bonino will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

--Field Level Media