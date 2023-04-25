Reports: Pirates, Bryan Reynolds reach 8-year extension

The Pittsburgh Pirates and outfielder Bryan Reynolds are in agreement on an eight-year, franchise-record $106.75 million extension, multiple outlets reported Tuesday

The deal puts an end to the acrimonious and drawn-out negotiations that led Reynolds to request a trade in December.

Advertisement

The extension will kick in for the 2024 season and run through 2030, with a club option for 2031, per the reports. Reynolds is making $6.75 million this season but now will also get a $2 million signing bonus. The deal also includes a modified no-trade clause, per the reports.

Reynolds, 28, is the cornerstone of the Pirates, who currently sit in first place in the National League Central heading into Tuesday's action

46% Off Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer Banish grime

Amazon's Choice pressure washer has incredible reach and incredible power—with adjustable nozzles and a soap nozzle too. Buy for $102 at Amazon Advertisement

He's batting .294/.319/.553 with five home runs and 18 RBIs in 22 games this season.

Reynolds was an All-Star in 2021 and batted .262 with a career-high 27 home runs in 2022.

Advertisement

Through four-plus seasons with Pittsburgh, Reynolds is a .282/.359/.484 hitter with 79 homers and 257 RBIs in 515 games.

The Pirates acquired Reynolds in the January 2018 trade that sent Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants, who selected Reynolds in the second round of the 2016 draft

Advertisement

--Field Level Media