NHL

Reports: Predators signing F Ryan O'Reilly to 4-year, $18M deal

Field Level Media
Feb 19, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan O'Reilly (90) warms up before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.
Image: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Nashville Predators are signing free agent forward Ryan O'Reilly to a four-year, $18 million deal, multiple outlets reported Saturday

O'Reilly, 32, split the 2022-23 season with the St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs and tallied 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 53 games.

The former Blues captain has 702 points (256 goals, 446 assists) in 991 games with the Colorado Avalanche, Buffalo Sabres, Blues and Maple Leafs.

A three-time All-Star, O'Reilly was the Conn Smythe Trophy winner during the Blues' 2019 Stanley Cup title run and has recorded 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) in 75 career playoff games.

He won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for sportsmanship in 2013-14 and the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the top defensive forward in 2018-19.

--Field Level Media