Reports: Raiders, Josh Jacobs fail to reach deal by deadline

Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders did not reach an agreement on a long-term contract by Monday afternoon's deadline, several reports said

The Raiders placed the franchise tag on Jacobs, meaning the two sides had until 4 p.m. ET Monday to sign a new deal. Now, because Jacobs has not signed the $10.09 million franchise tender, the NFL's leading rusher from a year ago may hold out into the 2023 season

Jacobs faces no penalty for skipping training camp and practices because he has not signed the tender. He already skipped mandatory minicamp last month.

Jacobs' situation mirrors Saquon Barkley's with the New York Giants. Barkley also did not receive a long-term contract by Monday's deadline, has not signed his tender and could continue sitting out.

A third running back, Tony Pollard, did not reach a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys by the deadline, but Pollard has signed his tender.

The Raiders did not pick up the fifth-year option on Jacobs' rookie contract a year ago. Jacobs responded by putting up 1,653 rushing yards on 340 touches (4.9 per attempt) and 12 touchdowns while starting all 17 games. He added 400 receiving yards in order to lead the league with 2,053 total yards from scrimmage. He was a first-team All-Pro and received his second Pro Bowl nod

In 60 games (59 starts) since the Raiders selected him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Jacobs has rushed for 4,740 yards and 40 touchdowns

Without Jacobs, the Las Vegas ball carriers include journeymen Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden.

--Field Level Media