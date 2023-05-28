The Las Vegas Raiders required new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to sign a waiver as part of his contract acknowledging that he understands the risks of playing on his surgically repaired left foot and won't hold the team responsible for further injury, multiple outlets reported Sunday

NFL Network reviewed Addendum G of Garoppolo's contract, which is a waiver and release of team liability. Under the addendum, Garoppolo acknowledges that without the waiver, he would not pass the team's initial physical and would not be eligible for a contract because of what is referred to as a "preexisting medial and middle cuneiform and a fracture of the base of the second metatarsal in the Player's left foot."

Advertisement

The season-ending injury occurred Dec. 4 when Garoppolo, then the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, was sacked on the team's opening drive against the Miami Dolphins. He was 2-for-4 for 56 yards before being replaced by rookie Brock Purdy, who led the 49ers to the NFC Championship game.

The Athletic reported Thursday that Garoppolo underwent previously undisclosed foot surgery.

Advertisement Advertisement

Under the addendum, Garoppolo acknowledges the risk of further injury, including "permanent disability" and assumes all risks of continuing to play. He agrees to waive all claims against the Raiders, the NFL and others and leaves the team physician in charge of resolving any dispute over the injury that could arise, though Garoppolo does have the right to seek a second opinion

For the waiver to become null and void after the 2023 season, Garoppolo must be on the 53-man roster two days after the Raiders' final game of the league year

Advertisement

Garoppolo agreed to a three-year, $72.75-million deal with Las Vegas in March.

He has not yet taken the field for the Raiders in offseason workouts

Garoppolo, 31, left the San Francisco 49ers after six seasons and multiple deep playoff runs together.

Advertisement

Garoppolo was the starting quarterback in San Francisco's run to Super Bowl LIV, where he passed for a touchdown and was intercepted twice in a 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2020. The Niners reached the NFC Championship game in the 2021 season, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Since entering the league with the New England Patriots in 2014, Garoppolo has a 40-17 record as a starter in the regular season. He has totaled 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns and 42 interceptions with a 67.6 career completion percentage.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media