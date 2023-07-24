Reports: Raiders sign CB Marcus Peters

Veteran cornerback Marcus Peters agreed to a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, several reports said Monday

The former first-team All-Pro will join his fourth NFL team after suiting up for the Baltimore Ravens last season.

Advertisement

Peters, 30, had one interception, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 47 tackles in 13 starts for the Ravens in 2022. He was not re-signed after the season, making him a free agent.

Peters has played 104 career games (103 starts) across seven seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs (2015-17), Los Angeles Rams (2018-19) and Ravens (2019-20, 2022), missing the 2021 season after tearing an ACL during practice. He has 346 career tackles, 32 interceptions (six returned for touchdowns), 11 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries in that time.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former-first round draft pick earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2015 and is a three-time Pro Bowler.

--Field Level Media