Reports: Rams RB Kyren Williams could miss four weeks

By
Field Level Media
Oct 15, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Image: Alex Gallardo-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams could sit until Week 11 due to an ankle injury he pushed through in a career-best 158-yard performance against the Arizona Cardinals last week.

According to ESPN, Williams won't play this week and is likely to miss multiple games because of the injury and might need up to a month to heal, which would include the team's bye in Week 10.

The Rams (3-3) welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) to Los Angeles this week.

Williams was a surprise RB1 for the Rams and leads the team with 97 carries for 456 yards and six touchdowns in six games this season. He took over the role after Cam Akers, who had 22 carries for 29 yards in Week 1, was demoted and eventually traded.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Williams and his primary backup, Ronnie Rivers (knee), will be "out for a little bit." McVay indicated rookie Zach Evans would be next in line for the primary ballcarrier role with Los Angeles also signing Royce Freeman to the active roster.

The Rams are at Dallas in Week 8 and visit Green Bay in Week 9 (Nov. 5) before their bye week.

If Williams needs the full four weeks to recover, he would be ready to return for a Week 11 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

—Field Level Media