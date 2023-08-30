Reports: Rams signing K Brett Maher

The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing a deal with Brett Maher after not keeping a kicker on their first 53-man roster, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
Watch
Michael Oher On New Book, NFL, The Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Running Backs Contracts & He Sings!
Share
The Broncos signed Maher in July but cut him Tuesday after acquiring Wil Lutz from New Orleans.
Advertisement
Maher, 33, made 29 of 32 (90.6 percent) field-goal attempts for the Cowboys last season, but it was the four missed extra points in the wild-card win over Tampa Bay that sealed his fate in Dallas.
The Rams cut rookie K Tanner Brown on Tuesday, cutting down to 53 without a kicker on the roster.
Advertisement
Advertisement
—Field Level Media