NFL

Reports: Rams signing K Brett Maher

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos punter Riley Dixon (19) holds the ball for place kicker Brett Maher (16) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi&#39;s Stadium.
Aug 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos punter Riley Dixon (19) holds the ball for place kicker Brett Maher (16) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Image: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing a deal with Brett Maher after not keeping a kicker on their first 53-man roster, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

Watch
Michael Oher On New Book, NFL, The Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Running Backs Contracts & He Sings!
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How Southern rap influenced sports | Juicy J
Yesterday
Eli Manning's worst moment from his rookie season
Friday 1:01PM

The Broncos signed Maher in July but cut him Tuesday after acquiring Wil Lutz from New Orleans.

Advertisement

Maher, 33, made 29 of 32 (90.6 percent) field-goal attempts for the Cowboys last season, but it was the four missed extra points in the wild-card win over Tampa Bay that sealed his fate in Dallas.

The Rams cut rookie K Tanner Brown on Tuesday, cutting down to 53 without a kicker on the roster.

Advertisement
Advertisement

—Field Level Media