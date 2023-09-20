NFL

Reports: Rams trade RB Cam Akers to Vikings

By
Field Level Media
Sep 10, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands the ball off to Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (3) during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Image: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams traded running back Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday in exchange for a swap of 2026 draft picks, multiple outlets reported.

Akers lands on a Vikings team that is still coping with the offseason loss of Dalvin Cook. He joins an RB room composed of two-game starter Alexander Mattison along with Ty Chandler and Myles Gaskin. Mattison has rushed for 62 yards in two games.

Akers, 24, requested a trade last season after being dissatisfied with his role with Los Angeles. He returned to the team after the Rams failed to find a suitable trade partner.

Akers started in Week 1 for the Rams, rushing for 29 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in a win at Seattle. But he was a healthy inactive last week against the San Francisco 49ers.

He has 360 carries for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns in 30 career games (15 starts) since being selected by Los Angeles in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Florida State.

—Field Level Media