Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) likely out 1-2 weeks

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 14, 2023; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during minicamp at Cal Lutheran University.
Jun 14, 2023; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during minicamp at Cal Lutheran University.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp might be idle for multiple weeks with a hamstring injury that forced him to leave training camp practice Tuesday

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
Thursday 4:04PM
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
Thursday 2:53PM

Kupp left the field 30 minutes into the workout and Rams public relations confirmed he was injured. ESPN reported an MRI showed Kupp would miss time but could be back on the field in 1-2 weeks

Advertisement

Kupp played nine games last season before a season-ending ankle injury but led the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdowns in 2021

"Obviously, we're much better when he's here, and we hope he's going to be OK," Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said. "If he's not, we'll see what happens, but the practice had to go on.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Rams are nearly six weeks away from the regular-season opener at Seattle on Sept. 10. The final preseason game for Los Angeles is Aug. 26 at Denver, which could be a reasonable target for Kupp to resume on-field work

"I know he'll do everything he can to work through whatever is going on and be back out here whenever it's the right time," Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said

Kupp is the No. 1 receiver for the Rams, who traded away Allen Robinson II, with Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek listed as the No. 2 and No. 3 options for Stafford on the team's depth chart

Kupp, 30, has 508 catches for 6,329 yards and 46 touchdowns in 80 games (66 starts) since the Rams drafted him in the third round in 2017

Advertisement

--Field Level Medi