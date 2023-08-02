Reports: Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) likely out 1-2 weeks

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp might be idle for multiple weeks with a hamstring injury that forced him to leave training camp practice Tuesday

Kupp left the field 30 minutes into the workout and Rams public relations confirmed he was injured. ESPN reported an MRI showed Kupp would miss time but could be back on the field in 1-2 weeks

Kupp played nine games last season before a season-ending ankle injury but led the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdowns in 2021

"Obviously, we're much better when he's here, and we hope he's going to be OK," Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said. "If he's not, we'll see what happens, but the practice had to go on.

The Rams are nearly six weeks away from the regular-season opener at Seattle on Sept. 10. The final preseason game for Los Angeles is Aug. 26 at Denver, which could be a reasonable target for Kupp to resume on-field work

"I know he'll do everything he can to work through whatever is going on and be back out here whenever it's the right time," Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said

Kupp is the No. 1 receiver for the Rams, who traded away Allen Robinson II, with Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek listed as the No. 2 and No. 3 options for Stafford on the team's depth chart

Kupp, 30, has 508 catches for 6,329 yards and 46 touchdowns in 80 games (66 starts) since the Rams drafted him in the third round in 2017

--Field Level Media