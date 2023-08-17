NFL

Reports: Ravens sign Ronald Darby following cornerback injuries

May 23, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby (23) during OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center.
Image: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens signed veteran cornerback Ronald Darby on Thursday, NFL Network and ESPN reported.

According to NFL Network, Darby agreed to a one-year deal worth as much as $3.2 million.

Darby worked out for the Ravens a day after the team said All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey would undergo foot surgery. Baltimore has also been without Rock Ya-Sin, a likely starting cornerback, for most of training camp due to a knee injury, among other injuries at the position.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Humphrey's absence wouldn't be a "long-term deal," with multiple outlets reporting he would be sidelined 4-6 weeks.

Darby, 29, was a free agent after playing the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos. He was searching for a new team after his 2022 season ended Oct. 6 due to a torn ACL in his right knee, and he had reportedly worked out for the Houston Texans in July.

A Maryland native, Darby collected 67 tackles and nine pass breakups in two seasons (16 games) in Denver. Across eight seasons with Buffalo (2015-16), Philadelphia (2017-19), Washington (2020) and Denver, Darby has eight interceptions, 90 pass breakups and 373 tackles in 89 games (88 starts).

