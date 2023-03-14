Reports: RB dominoes fall with David Montgomery leaving Bears for Lions

Bears running back David Montgomery is headed north to join NFC North rival Detroit, reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $18 million deal on Tuesday night with the Lions.

The signing comes as reports indicated Lions free agent Jamaal Williams is engaged with other teams, including the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, after widely being expected to return to Detroit.

ESPN reported Montgomery, 25, will receive $11 million guaranteed as part of the deal.

A third-round pick in 2019, Montgomery has 3,609 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns over the last four seasons.

Chicago could turn to the draft to restock at the position, and top prospect Bijan Robinson (Texas) is projected to be a top-15 pick. The Bears pick at No. 9 following a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

Williams, who rushed for 1,066 yards with 17 touchdowns in 2022, was also connected to the Panthers this week. Joining Carolina would reunite Williams with running backs coach Duce Staley.

The Bears reportedly responded by agreeing to a two-year deal with former Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer, according to his agent, Spencer Cannold. Khalil Herbert carried the load as the lead back for the Bears while Montgomery was sidelined due to injury last season.

Herbert has 232 carries for 1,164 yards and six TDs in two seasons.

--Field Level Media