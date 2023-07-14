Reports: RB Joe Mixon reworks deal to stay with Bengals

Instead of getting released, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon agreed to restructure his contract to remain with the team, multiple media outlets reported on Friday

Mixon, who signed a four-year, $48 million extension in 2020, was due to make $10.1 million this season with a $12.8 million cap hit. The revised deal frees up cash and cap room for the Bengals

"Joe just agreed to a restructuring of his deal," Mixon's agent, Peter Schaffer, told NFL Network. "His goal is to win a Super Bowl and play his career in Cincinnati, and this is the best way to accomplish these goals."

Mixon, who turns 27 on July 24, is coming off a season in which he rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns. The previous season, he helped the Bengals make the Super Bowl, rushing for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl selection

A second-round pick of the Bengals in 2017, Mixon has 5,378 career rushing yards, an average of 4.1 yards per carry and 40 rushing touchdowns in 80 games (71 starts). He also has 10 receiving TDs and 231 catches for 1,763 yards

Mixon pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated menacing in April. He was charged after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman while driving.

--Field Level Media