Reports: Red Sox OF Jarren Duran (toe) heading to IL

By
Field Level Media
Aug 2, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Boston Red Sox player Jarren Duran celebrates his two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park.
Image: John Froschauer-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox are expected to put Jarren Duran on the 10-day injured list and recall fellow outfielder Wilyer Abreu from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, per multiple reports.

Duran bruised a toe on his left foot while climbing the wall in left field during Sunday's 6-5 win against the Yankees in New York. He was scheduled for an MRI on Monday.

"He's a little bit sore. He's day to day, but let's see how he reacts to treatment, and then we'll decide what to do," manager Alex Cora said Monday.

Duran, 26, is batting .295 with eight homers, 34 doubles, 40 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 102 games this season, his third with the Red Sox.

Abreu, 24, has yet to make his major league debut. He is batting .274 with 22 homers and 65 RBIs in 86 games this season at Worcester.

—Field Level Media