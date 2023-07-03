Reports: Red Wings waive F Filip Zadina, former No. 1 pick

The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Filip Zadina, the No. 6 overall pick in 2018, on waivers Monday, multiple outlets reported

Zadina, 23, played in 190 games with the Red Wings, tallying 68 points (28 goals, 40 assists) and 22 penalty minutes

Advertisement

Sidelined part of the 2022-23 season with a lower-body injury, Zadina played in just 30 games and recorded three goals and four assists.

The Czech signed a three-year, $5.475 million contract extension with Detroit last August.

Advertisement Advertisement

Zadina can be claimed by any NHL team without the Red Wings receiving compensation

--Field Level Media