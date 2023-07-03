Reports: Red Wings waive F Filip Zadina, former No. 1 pick

The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Filip Zadina, the No. 6 overall pick in 2018, on waivers Monday, multiple outlets reported
Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Share
Zadina, 23, played in 190 games with the Red Wings, tallying 68 points (28 goals, 40 assists) and 22 penalty minutes
Advertisement
Sidelined part of the 2022-23 season with a lower-body injury, Zadina played in just 30 games and recorded three goals and four assists.
The Czech signed a three-year, $5.475 million contract extension with Detroit last August.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Zadina can be claimed by any NHL team without the Red Wings receiving compensation
--Field Level Media