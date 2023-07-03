Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Reports: Red Wings waive F Filip Zadina, former No. 1 pick

By
Field Level Media
Feb 16, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings right wing Filip Zadina (11) against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Image: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Filip Zadina, the No. 6 overall pick in 2018, on waivers Monday, multiple outlets reported

Zadina, 23, played in 190 games with the Red Wings, tallying 68 points (28 goals, 40 assists) and 22 penalty minutes

Sidelined part of the 2022-23 season with a lower-body injury, Zadina played in just 30 games and recorded three goals and four assists.

The Czech signed a three-year, $5.475 million contract extension with Detroit last August.

Zadina can be claimed by any NHL team without the Red Wings receiving compensation

--Field Level Media