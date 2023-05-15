The Cincinnati Reds are calling up infielder Matt McLain, their No. 5 prospect and the No. 95 overall prospect according to MLB.com, on Monday, multiple media outlets are reporting

The 23-year-old McLain, Cincinnati's first-round draft choice (the 17th pick overall) in 2021, is hitting .348 with an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of 1.184 in 38 games at Triple-A Louisville. He has 12 home runs and 40 RBIs, with 29 walks and 34 strikeouts. He also has stolen 10 bases in 15 attempts.

McLain has played 24 games at shortstop and 13 at second base for Louisville this season, and the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Sunday that he will be the team's regular shortstop.

Jose Barrero and Kevin Newman, who are sharing shortstop duties for the Reds this season, have combined to hit .230 with three home runs and 23 RBIs

The Reds, who are fourth in the National League Central at 18-22, open a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Monday. They began a six-game road trip by taking two of three games from the Miami Marlins this past weekend

No corresponding move was reported. McLain would need to be added to the team's 40-man roster as well as the active roster.

--Field Level Media