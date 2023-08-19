MLB

Reports: Reds calling up top prospect INF Noelvi Marte

By
Field Level Media
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Noelvi Marte (68) plays a ground ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians Jhonkensy Noel in the sixth inning of the MLB Cactus League spring training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training
Image: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Yet another highly touted Cincinnati Reds prospect will soon make his major league debut, according to multiple reports Saturday.

Noelvi Marte, 21, is set to join a crop of Reds rookies that includes fellow infielders Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain and Christian Encarnacion-Strand and starting pitchers Andrew Abbott and Brandon Williamson.

MLB.com ranks Marte, a shortstop and third baseman, as the No. 24 overall prospect in baseball.

Marte has shown consistent success across three minor league levels this season, slashing .279/.358/.454 with 11 homers, 45 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.

Most of his time at Triple-A Louisville has been spent at third base, where he is expected to play for the Reds.

Marte came to the Reds as part of the 2022 trade deadline deal that sent Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners.

At 64-59, the Reds entered Saturday's play in possession of the final National League wild-card spot and just two games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.

—Field Level Media