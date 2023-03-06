Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!
NFL

Reports: Reps for Daniel Jones in NJ meeting with Giants

By
Field Level Media
Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs with the football against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Agents for quarterback Daniel Jones are in New Jersey on Monday to meet with New York Giants brass in the hopes of striking an agreement on a new contract, NFL Network and Sports Illustrated reported.

The sides met in Indianapolis during the scouting combine but Jones' reps left with no resolution in sight, according to a NFL Network report over the weekend.

The fact that Jones' agents are now meeting with the Giants in person has fueled speculation that the sides are getting closer to a deal ahead of Tuesday's franchise tag deadline.

If no deal is in place, the Giants are expected to tag Jones. The sides would then have until July 15 to reach a long-term deal.

Jones recently changed representation, switching from CAA to Athletes First in search of a lucrative long-term deal. Jones reportedly seeks a deal worth $45 million per year. The 2023 tag for QBs is $32.416 million.

The Giants declined Jones' fifth-year option last year.

Jones, 25, had a breakout season in 2022, playing a career-high 16 games. He didn't miss any games because of injury for the first time in his four seasons. He sat out Week 18 to rest for the postseason.

Jones completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns against five interceptions in 2022. He also rushed for 708 yards and seven touchdowns. He's thrown for 11,603 yards and 60 TDs against 34 INTs for his career. He's 21-31-1 as the Giants' starter since being selected No. 6 overall in the 2019 draft.

--Field Level Media

