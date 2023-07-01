Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Reports: Rockets sign Dillon Brooks, acquire Patty Mills

By
Field Level Media
Apr 26, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) defends Los Angeles Lakers guard D&#39;Angelo Russell (1) during the second half during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at FedExForum.
Apr 26, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) defends Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) during the second half during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at FedExForum.
Image: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets on Saturday agreed on a four-year deal with controversial free agent Dillon Brooks and acquired Patty Mills in a trade, multiple outlets reported

The team also agreed on a four-year deal with free agent center Jock Landale, per reports.

Saturday's moves come in the aftermath of landing free agent guard Fred VanVleet earlier this week.

The deal for Brooks is worth $80 million, per the reports.

Brooks, 27, averaged 14.5 points in six seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, but his rough-and-tumble antics led the team to inform him there would be no extension with the club that drafted him. Brooks developed into a stout defender but also drew technical fouls through antagonizing opponents.

Landale reportedly agrees to a $32 million deal.

Landale, 27, averaged 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 69 games (four starts) with the Phoenix Suns in 2022-23. He averaged 14.2 minutes per game.

The Rockets are getting Mills from the Brooklyn Nets, though it's unclear who they're sending to the Nets

Mills, 34, averaged 6.2 points in 14.2 minutes per game last season for the Nets. He played in 40 games, starting two. Mills, who played 10 seasons in San Antonio, averages 9.0 points in 860 career games (107 starts).

--Field Level Media