Reports: Saints ask QB Jameis Winston to accept paycut

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was asked to accept a reduced salary in line with current backups, according to multiple reports.

New Orleans signed Derek Carr to be the starter and 35-year-old Andy Dalton, who started 14 games for the team last season, is an unrestricted free agent.

Winston, 29, has one year remaining on a two-year deal he signed last March. The existing contract would count $15.2 million against the 2023 salary cup.

If Winston isn't amenable to a reduced salary, the Saints could release him and save $12.8 million by using a post-June 1 designation. But the post-dated release also delays the cap space for the Saints until June 1. Releasing him outright now would save $4.4 million.

Dalton played last season on a one-year, $3 million deal. He was forced into action when Winston was limited by foot and back injuries.

The No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Winston is 34-46 as a starter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Saints. He joined the Saints as a free agent not long after the Buccaneers landed Tom Brady in free agency in 2020.

