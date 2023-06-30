Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Reports: Spurs keep G Tre Jones with two-year, $20M deal

By
Field Level Media
Apr 9, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center.
Image: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Spurs guard Tre Jones returned to San Antonio rather than test free agency, agreeing to a two-year, $20 million deal before the negotiating window for other teams opened on Friday, per ESPN's report

Jones, 23, became the starting point guard in 2022-23 and averaged 12.9 points and 6.6 assists per game but shoots just 27.1 percent from 3-point range for his career, far below average for an NBA guard.

Jones played 68 games (65 starts) last season after making only 12 starts his first two years with the Spurs

A 2020 second-round pick out of Duke (41st overall), Jones is the younger brother of Wizards point guard Tyus Jones. In three seasons, Tre Jones has averaged 7.9 points and 4.1 assists per game in 174 games (77 starts).

Tre Jones signed a three-year deal in 2020 worth a total of $4.19 million.

--Field Level Media