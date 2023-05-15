The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back quarterback Mason Rudolph for a sixth season, several reports said Monday

Rudolph, who started eight games in 2019 for an injured Ben Roethlisberger, was No. 3 on the Steelers' depth chart last year

That figures to be where Rudolph will slot in again, with Kenny Pickett the starter and Mitch Trubisky the projected No. 2.

Rudolph, 27, was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and did not play his rookie year. He was thrust into action in 2019 when Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury.

In 10 games (eight starts) that year, Rudolph completed 62.2 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He was also at the center of an end-of-game brawl with the Cleveland Browns that saw Browns star Myles Garrett pull Rudolph's helmet off and strike him in the head with it.

Rudolph last got into a game in 2021. In 17 career games (10 starts) in the NFL, he has thrown for 2,366 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 picks.

