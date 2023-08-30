Reports: Steelers signing ex-Texans CB Desmond King

The Pittsburgh Steelers will sign former All-Pro defensive back Desmond King, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

The Houston Texans released the 28-year-old veteran on cut-down day Tuesday.

King recorded 89 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 17 games (13 starts) with Houston in 2022.

He has registered 426 tackles, nine interceptions and 8.5 sacks in 95 games (53 starts) with the Los Angeles Chargers (2017-20), Tennessee Titans (2020) and Texans (2021-22).

King earned All-Pro honors with the Chargers in 2018 as a punt returner and defensive back.

—Field Level Media