Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will not play in Thursday's Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinal series against the visiting Denver Nuggets due to a rib contusion, multiple media outlets reported

Also on Thursday, Denver point guard Jamal Murray was added to the injury report as questionable because of a non-COVID illness. Murray did not participate in the team's morning shootaround.

Ayton, 24, collided with Nuggets guard Bruce Brown during the Suns' 118-102 loss on Tuesday. Denver holds a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series

Ayton recorded 14 points and nine rebounds in 32 minutes in Game 5. The top overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft has averaged 10.8 points and 8.2 boards during the series.

Murray, 26, collected 19 points, six assists and five rebounds in Tuesday's win for the Nuggets. He is averaging 24.6 points, 7.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds in the series

Should Phoenix emerge victorious on Thursday, the teams will play a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday in Denver.

--Field Level Media