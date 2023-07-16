Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Reports: Suns sign Bol Bol, trade Cameron Payne

By
Field Level Media
Apr 6, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Bol Bol (10) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Amway Center.
Image: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns signed free agent center Bol Bol and traded guard Cameron Payne to the San Antonio Spurs in a flurry of reported moves on Sunday

Bol, 23, averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 70 games (33 starts) with the Orlando Magic in 2022-23.

The 7-foot-2 Bol has averaged 6.3 points and 3.8 boards in 123 games (35 starts) with the Denver Nuggets (2019-22) and Magic.

The Suns traded Payne, a future second-round draft pick and cash to San Antonio for a future second-round pick, per ESPN and The Athletic

Phoenix also acquired three future second-round picks from Orlando in exchange for a first-round picks swap in 2026, according to ESPN.

Payne, 28, averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 48 games (15 starts) for the Suns in 2022-23. He has career averages of 8.0 points and 3.4 assists in 327 games (56 starts) with four teams over eight seasons

--Field Level Media