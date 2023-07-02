Reports: Suns sign veteran G Eric Gordon

The Phoenix Suns added to their revamped roster on Sunday, signing veteran free-agent guard Eric Gordon to a free-agent contract, ESPN reported

According to ESPN, the deal is worth $6 million over two seasons and includes a player option for the second season.

The move to add Gordon comes in the wake of last month's acquisition of guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. Phoenix traded veteran point guard Chris Paul in that deal.

Gordon, 34, scored a combined 12.4 points with 2.7 assists in 69 games (58 starts) for both the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers last season.

In 818 career games (627 starts) over 15 seasons with the Clippers (2008-11, 2023), New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans (2011-16) and Rockets (2016-23), Gordon averaged 16.0 points with 2.8 assists.

According to a separate report by The Athletic, Gordon also was considering the Golden State Warriors and Rockets before signing with the Suns

--Field Level Media