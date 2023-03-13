Reports: Texans bring back QB Case Keenum on 2-year deal

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Houston Texans are reuniting with quarterback Case Keenum, signing the journeyman to a two-year contract worth $6.25 million, multiple reports said Monday.

The agreement reportedly includes $4 million guaranteed and can increase to $8.25 million with incentives.

The deal will not be official until Wednesday, the first day of the new league year.

Keenum, 35, is a Texas native who played collegiately at Houston before joining the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He spent the first two seasons of his 10-year NFL career with them, starting 10 games and throwing for 2,195 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight picks.

Keenum went on to find jobs as both a starter and a backup for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2015-16), Minnesota Vikings (2017), Denver Broncos (2018), Washington (2019) and Cleveland Browns (2020-21) before spending 2022 backing up Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills.

The Texans own the No. 2 pick in next month's NFL draft and are widely expected to select a franchise quarterback of the future to join Keenum in the QB room.

Houston also reached an agreement with edge rusher Chase Winovich on a one-year, $2 million deal, NFL Network reported. Winovich tweeted a goodbye to his 2022 team, the Cleveland Browns. The soon-to-be 28-year-old has 12.0 sacks in 53 career games but just one over the past two seasons.

--Field Level Media