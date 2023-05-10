Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: Texans G Shaq Mason agrees to three-year, $36M extension

Field Level Media
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Shaq Mason (69) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans agreed to a three-year, $36 million extension with guard Shaq Mason, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday

Mason will reportedly receive a $10 million signing bonus as part of a deal in which there is $22 million in guaranteed money.

The Texans acquired Mason from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March for a sixth-round draft pick

Mason is the second Houston offensive lineman to receive an extension this offseason. Star left tackle Laremy Tunsil signed a three-year, $75 million extension in March.

Mason, 29, has started 115 of 120 regular-season games played during eight NFL seasons. He spent his first seven campaigns with the New England Patriots before being traded to the Buccaneers.

--Field Level Media