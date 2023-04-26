Reports: Texans plan to draft QB Will Levis No. 2 overall

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is reportedly the target of the Houston Texans with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday

Pundits and draftniks have doubted the connection between Levis and the Texans with the second pick in the draft. NFL Network draft insider Daniel Jeremiah said this week he would be "floored if that's what happens.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay linked Houston and Levis before the NFL Scouting Combine.

Levis has been compared to Jay Cutler and Josh Allen, a pair of first-round draft picks known for their rifle throwing arms.

While others remain convinced Ohio State's C.J. Stroud will be the No. 2 pick, longtime Houston Texans beat writer John McClain reported the organization is in lockstep on the pick, and it's Levis

The Texans are seeking stability at the position which has been in flux since splitting with Deshaun Watson

Davis Mills was the primary starter for the Texans last season. He had 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions for the 3-13-1 Texans

--Field Level Media