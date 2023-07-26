Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: Texans RT Tytus Howard reaches 3-year extension

By
Field Level Media
Jun 14, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard (71) stretches at minicamp at NRG Stadium.
Image: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans right tackle Tytus Howard agreed to terms on a three-year, $56 million extension that includes $36.5 million guaranteed, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday

Howard, 27, has started all 54 games he has played since the Texans selected him with the 23rd overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama State

"Tytus has been a good player for the last number of years," Houston general manager Nick Caserio said of the reported extension, per ESPN. "... It was good working with his team and his representation."

The Texans have addressed their offensive line this offseason. They signed left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a three-year, $75 million contract in March, and inked right guard Shaq Mason to a three-year, $36 million extension in May

--Field Level Media