Reports: Texans sign RB Devin Singletary, TE Dalton Schultz

The Houston Texans added to their offense by signing free agent running back Devin Singletary and tight end Dalton Schultz to one-year deals, multiple reports said Monday.

Singletary signed a contract worth up to $3.75 million, ESPN reported, and Schultz's deal will be worth up to $9 million, according to NFL Network.

Singletary, 25, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills and was their full-time starting running back for the past three. In 2022 Singletary started all 16 games he played, ran for 819 yards on 4.6 yards per attempt and scored six total touchdowns (five rushing).

In 61 career games (56 starts), Singletary has 3,151 rushing yards (4.7 per carry), 16 rushing touchdowns, 145 receptions, 971 yards and four receiving TDs.

Schultz, 26, had been the Dallas Cowboys' starting tight end since 2020 and spent his first five pro seasons with the club. In 15 starts last season, he caught 57 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns.

In 75 career games (51 starts), Schultz has 211 receptions for 2,122 yards and 17 scores.

