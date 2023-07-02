Reports: Thunder acquire G Patty Mills from Nets

The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired guard Patty Mills from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday in a deal that also involves the Houston Rockets, ESPN and The Athletic reported

The Thunder will also receive draft picks in the deal in order to take Mills' $6.8-million expiring contract, ESPN reported

Mills, 34, averaged 6.2 points in 40 games (two starts) with the Nets last season. In 860 career (107 starts) games over 14 NBA seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers (2009-11), San Antonio Spurs (2011-21) and Nets, Mills has scored 9.0 points with 2.3 assists

--Field Level Media