Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Reports: Thunder acquire G Patty Mills from Nets

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Feb 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) warms up on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Feb 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) warms up on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Image: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired guard Patty Mills from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday in a deal that also involves the Houston Rockets, ESPN and The Athletic reported

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 3:33PM
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 11:47AM

The Thunder will also receive draft picks in the deal in order to take Mills' $6.8-million expiring contract, ESPN reported

Advertisement

Mills, 34, averaged 6.2 points in 40 games (two starts) with the Nets last season. In 860 career (107 starts) games over 14 NBA seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers (2009-11), San Antonio Spurs (2011-21) and Nets, Mills has scored 9.0 points with 2.3 assists

--Field Level Media