Reports: Tiger-Rory's virtual golf league nears ESPN deal

TGL, the virtual golf league backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, is close to making a major media rights agreement with ESPN ahead of its launch in January, according to multiple sources.

The parties are reportedly continuing to work on terms of the deal, including duration, financials, and where within ESPN's networks the matches will be broadcast, and are expected to finalize terms over the next several weeks.

TMRW Sports, a firm created by Woods, McIlroy and media executive Mike McCarley, formed TGL.

TGL is a virtual league, with each team featuring three PGA Tour players. Those squads will compete head-to-head in 18-hole match play. The regular season will consist of 15 two-hour matches before the semifinals, and a final is held to wrap up the campaign.

All matches will be played at a facility currently being built on Palm Beach State College's campus in Florida.

Four of an expected six teams have been formed in Los Angeles, Boston, Atlanta and New York.

The Los Angeles team is owned by Alexis Ohanian and Venus and Serena Williams. Fenway Sports Group owns the Boston squad. AMB Sports & Entertainment, run by Arthur Blank, will oversee Atlanta's franchise. The New York team, the latest to join the league, will be run by Cohen Private Ventures, the family office of New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, who bought the fourth TGL team in early September.

A dozen players have committed to playing in TGL, including Woods and McIlroy. Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel are also on board.

—Field Level Media