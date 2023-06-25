Reports: Timberwolves agree on $42M deal with Naz Reid

The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with backup center Naz Reid, multiple outlets reported Sunday

Reid, who turns 24 in August, was slated to become a free agent on Friday.

Reid averaged career bests of 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 68 contests (11 starts) last season before sustained a season-ending wrist injury in late March.

He also shot a career-high 53.7 percent from the field while averaging 18.4 minutes per game.

Reid has career averages of 10.1 points and 4.4 rebounds in 245 games (43 starts) over four seasons.

The Timberwolves originally signed Reid as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He played college basketball at LSU

