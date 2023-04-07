Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: Titans star DT Jeffery Simmons agrees to $94 million extension

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) walks across the field after their 36 to 22 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nfl Jacksonville Jaguars At Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) walks across the field after their 36 to 22 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nfl Jacksonville Jaguars At Tennessee Titans
Image: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has agreed to a four-year, $94 million extension, according to multiple reports on Friday

Watch
Something is wrong with the Knicks | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Hand Gesture Mania | Worst of the Week
Yesterday
Which ownership group is best suited to buy the Commanders? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 5:06PM

The deal begins with the 2024 season and will make Simmons the second-highest paid interior defensive lineman behind Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams. Donald received a three-year, $95 million extension prior to the 2022 campaign.

Advertisement

Simmons' contract reportedly includes $66 million in guarantees as well as a $24 million signing bonus.

Simmons made two posts on Twitter as news of the deal emerged.

"Titans Nation, thank you for the last 4 years! I am so grateful for you guys...," Simmons said

Top Image
Tout Image
50% off
Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Summer's a' comin'
Comes with everything you need like the pump and a separate waterproof dry bag to keep your valuables in like your keys or phone while on the water

Advertisement
Advertisement

He added: "We are not done yet. ... We have so much work to do!"

Simmons will earn $10.75 million in 2023 under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

Advertisement

Simmons, 25, had 7.5 sacks last season while earning his second straight Pro Bowl selection. He had a career-best 8.5 sacks in 2021.

In 56 career games (54 starts), Simmons has 189 tackles, 21 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, 19 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Advertisement

Simmons was a first-round pick (19th overall) in 2019 out of Mississippi State.

--Field Level Media