Subscribe
NBA

Reports: Trail Blazers retain Jerami Grant (five years, $160M)

By
Field Level Media
Mar 12, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center.
Image: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Jerami Grant agreed to a five-year, $160 million deal to remain with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to multiple reports on Friday

The deal isn't official until July 6 due to NBA free agency guidelines.

Grant, 29, averaged 20.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 63 games (all starts) last season in his first campaign with Portland.

Grant's return comes while the status of star guard Damian Lillard hangs in the balance. Lillard wants to see the organization sign veteran players during the free agency period that began Friday night.

Grant is coming off his top three seasons after averaging 22.3 and 19.2 points in two seasons with the Detroit Pistons, prior to the solid campaign with Portland.

Overall, Grant has career averages of 12.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in 618 games (333 starts) over nine seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers (2014-16), Oklahoma City Thunder (2016-19), Denver Nuggets (2019-20), Pistons and Trail Blazers

--Field Level Media