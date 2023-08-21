Reports: USC hiring Washington's Jennifer Cohen as AD

Southern California is hiring away Washington's Jennifer Cohen to be the Trojans' new athletic director, multiple outlets reported Monday.

A press conference was scheduled for Monday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Cohen was overseeing the Huskies' athletic department since 2016. At USC, she will be replacing Mike Bohn, who resigned in May citing ongoing health challenges.

As the first female athletic director in USC history, Cohen arrives as the program prepares to depart the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten at the start of the 2024-25 academic year.

Cohen's successes at Washington included the hiring of former Fresno State football coach Kalen DeBoer. He led the Huskies to an 11-2 record in his first season in 2022 to mark a seven-win improvement from the 2021 season.

Earlier this month, Cohen secured Washington's place in the Big Ten.

—Field Level Media