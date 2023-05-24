Veteran offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, who last played in an NFL game in 2020, worked out Wednesday with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to multiple reports

Fluker, 32, was a first-round pick (11th overall) of the then-San Diego Chargers in 2013.

Playing both right guard and right tackle, he started 96 of his 108 career games with the Chargers (2013-17), New York Giants (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2019) and Baltimore Ravens (2020).

Fluker spent time with the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 but never appeared in a game.

--Field Level Media