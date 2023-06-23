Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: Vote on Commanders sale likely next month

By
Field Level Media
Josh Harris and a group of investors including Magic Johnson could be approved as Commanders' owners by July 20.
Image: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Harris' bid to purchase the Washington Commanders could be approved before the start of training camp next month

According to multiple reports, the Commanders cleared the first NFL procedural hurdle with a successful meeting of the league's finance committee, prompting a scheduled meeting of owners to approve the reported $6.05 billion sale of the franchise from Daniel Snyder

According to The Athletic, the meeting is scheduled for July 20.

NFL bylaws stipulate 24 of the 32 owners must vote in favor to clear the sale of a majority or full stake in any NFL franchise.

Harris aligned with Magic Johnson, a partial owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, on the Commanders' bid to front a group that outbid Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and others

Harris has multiple sports franchise holdings, including the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. Harris and Johnson led a bid for the Denver Broncos, but the franchise sold to Walton-Penner in 2022.

Snyder's exit was encouraged by at least one owner -- Jim Irsay of the Colts -- who said publicly the NFL would consider removing Snyder in the midst of multiple controversies including litigious battles with co-owners, Congressional and judicial inquiries into financial impropriety, sexual harassment and workplace misconduct.

--Field Level Media