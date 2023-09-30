NBA

Reports: Warriors F Draymond Green (ankle) out 4-to-6 weeks

By
Field Level Media
May 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts in the second half of game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will likely miss the start of the regular season after sustaining a sprained left ankle, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

Green was injured earlier this week during a pickup game at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The timetable makes it a strong probability that Green won't be available when the Warriors open the regular season on Oct. 24 against the visiting Phoenix Suns.

Golden State opens the preseason on Oct. 7 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Training camp begins Tuesday and Green is expected to discuss his injury with reporters a day prior.

Green signed a four-year, $100 million deal with the Warriors in the offseason.

Green 33, averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 73 games last season. He shot a career-best 52.7 percent from the field.

Green has career averages of 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 758 games (608 starts) with Golden State since being a second-round pick (35th overall) out of Michigan State in the 2012 draft.

—Field Level Media