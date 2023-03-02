Reports: Willie McGinest facing 2 felony charges for Dec. fracas

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest was charged with two felonies this week for his role in an incident that occurred at a nightclub in West Hollywood in December, TMZ and Fox reported Thursday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office charged McGinest with one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury.

Each charge carries up to four years in prison. McGinest's arraignment has been set for April, per TMZ.

McGinest was arrested in connection with the Dec. 9 incident, turning himself in on Dec. 19, according to Fox.

TMZ obtained video purporting to show McGinest and other men approaching a man sitting at a booth. In the footage, McGinest punches the victim before the other attackers take their turns. McGinest is also accused of smashing the victim's head with a bottle.

McGinest posted $30,000 bond and was released.

McGinest later apologized for the incident on social media.

"First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood," McGinest posted to Instagram later in December. "To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility."

NFL Network suspended McGinest from his role as an analyst.

McGinest, 51, played the first 12 seasons of his 15-year NFL career with the Patriots and was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 1996 and 2003 and ranks second in Patriots history with 78 sacks.

In 15 seasons with the Patriots (1994-2005) and Browns (2006-08), McGinest played in 212 games (184 starts) and recorded 804 tackles and 86 sacks, as well as a league-record 16 postseason sacks.

--Field Level Media