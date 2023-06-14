The Washington Wizards and three-time All-Star Bradley Beal have agreed to work together on a trade if the organization elects to rebuild the roster, ESPN and The Athletic reported Wednesday

In fact, if a trade is the agreed-upon path, all talks have to involve Beal's agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, per the reports. Beal is the only current player in the league to have a true no-trade clause in his contract.

The Wizards and new president Michael Winger inherited the clause as well as the remainder of Beal's five-year, $251 million deal he signed last July

The Miami Heat have emerged as a top potential suitor for Beal, per the reports.

Part of a decision on a roster overhaul rests with Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma, who both have player options for the 2023-24 season. Both can become unrestricted free agents if they decline the options.

Beal, 29, averaged 23.2 points and 5.4 assists in just 50 games last season. He was limited by injuries and a stint in the health and safety protocol.

Beal has spent his entire 11-year career with Washington, averaging 22.1 points in 695 career games (661 starts) since being selected No. 3 overall in the 2012 draft.

