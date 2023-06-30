Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Reports: Wizards retain Kyle Kuzma with four-year, $102M deal

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 18, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) dribbles as Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena.
Mar 18, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) dribbles as Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena.
Image: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Kuzma agreed to a four-year, $102 million deal to remain with the Washington Wizards, ESPN reported Friday

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 3:33PM
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 11:47AM

Kuzma declined a $13 million player option earlier this month.

Kuzma, who turns 28 in July, now comes a focal part of the Washington rebuilding plan that kicked into high gear with this month's trade of Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns.

Advertisement

The forward averaged a career-high 21.2 points last season, his second with the Wizards. Kuzma also averaged 7.2 rebounds and a career-best 3.7 assists in 64 games (all starts)

Kuzma also made a career-best 160 3-pointers and has knocked down 798 in six NBA seasons.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kuzma spent his first four NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He has career averages of 16.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 406 games (276 starts).

--Field Level Media