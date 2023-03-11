Reports: WR Robert Woods agrees to deal with Texans

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Wide receiver Robert Woods is headed to his third team in three seasons, as he agreed to a two-year, $15.25 million deal with the Houston Texans, NFL Network and ESPN reported on Friday.

The deal reportedly features a $10 million guarantee but could top out at $17 million.

Woods was with the Los Angeles Rams in their Super Bowl-winning 2021 season, but he sustained a season-ending knee injury in November of that campaign and missed the playoffs.

He was dealt to the Titans in March 2022 and played all 17 games for Tennessee last year, making 15 starts. Woods caught 53 passes for a career-low 527 yards and two touchdowns, but Tennessee cut him last month.

Woods, 30, broke into the NFL as a second-round pick of the Bills in 2013. He spent four seasons in Buffalo and then five seasons with the Rams.

In 142 career games (130 starts), Woods has 623 receptions for 7,604 yards and 37 touchdowns. He also has 507 rushing yards and five scores on 74 carries.

