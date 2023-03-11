Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: WR Robert Woods agrees to deal with Texans

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) drives into the end zone for a touchdown past Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark (33) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nfl Dallas Cowboys At Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) drives into the end zone for a touchdown past Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark (33) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nfl Dallas Cowboys At Tennessee Titans
Image: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wide receiver Robert Woods is headed to his third team in three seasons, as he agreed to a two-year, $15.25 million deal with the Houston Texans, NFL Network and ESPN reported on Friday.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
2023 NBA Oscars | "And the award goes to..."
Yesterday
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is obsessed with toilets
Yesterday

The deal reportedly features a $10 million guarantee but could top out at $17 million.

Woods was with the Los Angeles Rams in their Super Bowl-winning 2021 season, but he sustained a season-ending knee injury in November of that campaign and missed the playoffs.

Advertisement

He was dealt to the Titans in March 2022 and played all 17 games for Tennessee last year, making 15 starts. Woods caught 53 passes for a career-low 527 yards and two touchdowns, but Tennessee cut him last month.

Woods, 30, broke into the NFL as a second-round pick of the Bills in 2013. He spent four seasons in Buffalo and then five seasons with the Rams.

G/O Media may get a commission
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch
$20 off
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch

All week long
On account of the upcoming Friday, March 10 in the year of our King Koopa, 2023, a whole bunch of Mario games are going on sale

Advertisement

In 142 career games (130 starts), Woods has 623 receptions for 7,604 yards and 37 touchdowns. He also has 507 rushing yards and five scores on 74 carries.

--Field Level Media

FootballNFL